Local band “Two Years Apart” plays to packed house in Amherstburg

By Trent Sparling

The home town boys from the band “Two Years Apart” had the town rocking out on the recently.

With very little room to move from the Amherstburg community shuffling in and out of the newly managed Shooter’s Roadhouse, dedicated fans still found ways to jam along with Two Years Apart.

New bar owner Matt Kelly was in awe at how fantastic of a turn out his business had that loud evening.

“These guys brought in such a big crowd, that it gave me the opportunity to meet new people in the community, and reconnect with old friends, while listening to great local music,” Kelly mentioned.

The bar was packed two and a half hours before the show started from people trying to save themselves a seat before the show began.

The show started at 9 p.m. and continued until 1 a.m., with the band playing mainly original material with some covers on the side. The last song in the first set, Two Years Apart played their new song “Cold Sun” that they dropped on their Facebook page eight hours before the show to get the fans “blood pumping” before they took stage. They had the crowd head banging, and singing along to the songs they love and know.

When the final set came along later in the night, Two Years Apart brok out the acoustic guitars and played some covers that made the audience connect with everyone in the room bringing a warm sense of community through their harmonies.

When everyone sang along to “Take me Home, Country Roads,” the genuine smiles on every band members’ face broke out in response to the crowds engagement.

Bassist and back up vocalist Chase Santavy, took the time in the set to extend the bands thank you to everyone who showed their support that night and who has followed their Journey since day one.

The bands next step is to finish recording the album they have started working on and play more local gigs to get their name out there. The public can like the band on Facebook as a way to support them and to know when the next show and new material are coming.

The journey has one just begun.