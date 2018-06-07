Local author publishes first poetry anthology

By Jonathan Martin

A local poet has published her first anthology.

Karen Kirby has only lived in Amherstburg for a short time, but already she has decided the town is where she wants to release the past two decades’ worth of work.

Her journey into the poetic arts began some 15 years into her tenure with the City of Windsor, she said. Now that she has retired, she said she feels it is time to make her work public.

“I had such a large collection of work,” Kirby stated. “And whenever I’d share it with friends, they’d say, ‘You should publish.'”

Kirby said she was reluctant to take her friends’ advice at first. She considers herself to be a private person. She said that when she saw her poetry connect with its readers, though, she was convinced that publishing was the right thing to do.

“I find that my poetry helps people,” she said. “No matter what someone is going through, there’s a poem in the book for them.”

Kirby said her work’s subject matter is heavily spiritual in its nature and deals with themes of personal identity and life experience. She said when she writes, the verses flow, seemingly on their own. She said she believes it’s someone else who turns on the literary tap.

“I really do believe it’s God,” she said. “Sometimes, I’ll wake up quite early in the morning, write a poem and then go back to bed. If I wait, it’s gone.”

The book features a collection of poems written over more than 20 years. Kirby said deciding which ones would be included was challenging, but rewarding.

“I tried not to touch them too much as I went through them,” she said. “Of course, that’s really hard when you’re staring at them for so long.”

The anthology is set to be released by Tellwell Publishing. Kirby said she plans on visiting local retailers to see if they will carry her book. It is available online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.