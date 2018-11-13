Local author pens two more books

By Ron Giofu

The storytelling abilities of Pat Warren has been showcased thanks to a pair of new books.

Warren, who celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this year, has authored “My Amherstburg – Stories & Photos about family, friends & stuff” and “Amherstburg Stories – Personally Speaking, Ghost Stories, Yesteryear.” Both books entail stories from Amherstburg’s past, with the latter including stories from other local residents that were told over the years to Warren.

The book “My Amherstburg” is a mainly family stories, he said, though there are other tales and information including his view on the launch of the River Town Times in 1995.

“It’s pretty well family-centric all the way through,” said Warren.

The second book “Amherstburg Stories” features tales told by “Wimpy” Bouffard, “Mac” McKenzie, Louis LaFete, Tom Hamilton, Morley Lansing, “Steamer” Bertrand, “Ag” Pattenden, Garnet and Lawrence Fox, Mike Warren, Mike White, Gord Zimmerman, John Howison, Al McGregor and Thomas Vercheres de Boucherville.

“These are stories I heard about from other people,” Warren said of his “Amherstburg Stories” book.

Both books are compilation of short stories, he added.

“I’ve been working on these two books since 2013,” he said. “I put stuff in and took stuff out.”

Warren said that he has been working on his latest two books since the original publication of his first book “The Pea Shooter Hit Squad” in 2013. He joked that his wife Eleanor, a historian at the Marsh Historical Collection, “insisted that I do some research.”

Warren’s books are available exclusively at the Marsh Historical Collection, which is located in the Heritage Square plaza at 80 Richmond St. The cost is $20. The Marsh Historical Collection’s hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.