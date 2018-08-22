Local author holds book signing at Amherstburg library

By Ron Giofu

While going through a bout of insomnia, Steven F. Deslippe had an idea in his head for a book series.

Now, three of the books are written and more are on the way.

“It’s a continuing series,” said Deslippe.

Deslippe was at the Amherstburg Library recently for a book signing with the public able to purchase copies of his three novels – Inception, Follow The Path and Staying the Course. He explains the premise as being a fictional story about mobsters in Detroit battling with police.

“I had no idea how to write a book,” he said. “It was trial and error.”

Deslippe would send portions of his drafts to his aunt Tina Rosekrans in Iowa and she acted as his editor.

“We both learned as we went,” he said.

Detroit was chosen as the setting for his novels due to its close proximity, Deslippe said. He pointed out he is originally from Amherstburg but now lives in Windsor.

“The intent is for it to be a ten-book series,” he said, adding there are also short stories coming as well.

Deslippe added he has five drafts written for his next five books.

The three novels are available through Amazon.ca or through the Chapters’ website and have been published over the last 18 months. Deslippe added people can also contact him via Facebook if they are interested in purchasing a copy or obtaining more information.

“I have no problem driving anywhere in the county to deliver a book,” said Deslippe.