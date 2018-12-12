Local author collecting books to help children after California wildfires

By Ron Giofu

A local children’s author is doing her part to assist those in need after the wildfires that have devastated California.

Robin Martin is not only sending her three books – Zoo on the Moon, Junebug Jamboree and Someone You Love Has Cancer – but is collecting more from the Amherstburg and surrounding communities. The book drive is being co-ordinated by Lee Wardlow, an author in Santa Barbara, California and Facebook friend of Martin.

Martin said Wardlow put out the call and authors have been responding, but Martin said she wants to send more. Classes may have resumed in California, but many schools are still in need of books, she said.

“I’m going to collect up until Christmas,” said Martin. “I’m also looking for sponsors to help with shipping costs.”

During an interview with the River Town Times, Martin was able to secure a sponsorship from Team Brad Bondy real estate and she is hopeful of getting more.

The school where she works also has helped out with some books.

“I’ve already got a box of books from the staff at Stella Maris,” said Martin.

People who wish to donate can do so by dropping off books in boxes or bags on her front porch at 695 Richmond St. or at the River Town Times office.

For more information or to contribute towards her shipping costs, call Martin at 226-344-6484. Books should be geared towards children from JK to Grade 8, but no textbooks. They will be shipped early in 2019.

Martin’s books have won awards and she also recently won an award from the Canadian government for her work towards children’s literacy. She is also teaching through the Young Authors Writing Programs at Sho Art, Spirit and Performance at 628 Monmouth Road in Windsor early in the new year. Her classes will be Saturdays from 10 a.m.-12 noon from Jan. 12-Feb. 16. People can register at www.windsorinternationalwriters.com in the young authors program. The cost is $60, paid in full upon registration. For information, call Martin or visit her website www.sbpra.com/robinmartin-duttmann.