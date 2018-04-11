Local athletes push themselves to new limits as part of “Lift for Lawson”

By Jonathan Martin

As three-year-old Lawson White struggles with his physicality, local athletes have come together to push their own bodies to their limits.

Friday’s Lift for Lawson fund raiser saw members of the local Garage Gym participate in tests of strength and endurance. For every pound raised and meter rowed, local businesses donated a dollar toward the installation of a lift in the Whites’ home. The lift will allow Lawson, who is paralyzed, to travel up and down the stairs without the need to be carried.

Among Friday’s attendants was Windsor’s Kelly Branton, an internationally-renowned power lifter, the first Canadian to squat 900 pounds and the first Canadian to bench 600 pounds. Branton spotted competitors during their workouts and “helped get the most out of them,” according to Garage Gym co-owner Tony Smith.

Another attendant of note was Marisa Willms, who currently holds seven world records on the SkiErg, an indoor machine which simulates Nordic skiing. Friday, she tried to reclaim her world record for the 2,000m, which was snatched away by Australian skier Kate Hilliard. Willm’s target was seven minutes and 11 seconds. She came in four seconds short, but did reach a new personal record.

In fact, all the competitors reached personal records, according the Garage Gym. They include Corey Vultaggio and Tony Smith, who competed in a deadlift competition, and Jeremy D’Alimonte and Winston Woolcock, who competed in a three-minute rowing competition.

Tony Smith said he is proud his gym was able to help out its members and that, really, it feels like more of a family.