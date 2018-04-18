Local artist spreading her talents, developing others at “paint parties”

By Ron Giofu

Julie Robinson has been painting for much of her life and now she is helping to show others how.

Robinson, along with friend, event planner and business partner Serena Koehl, have started a unique venture called “Julie’s Paint Party” where they set up shop in a person’s home or at a business, teach people to paint and have fun doing it.

“It has probably been about a year-and-a-quarter that I’ve been doing this,” explained Robinson.

It started when a friend asked her to have a paint party for her family and caught on from there, as Robinson pointed out she is passionate about painting and fell in love with teaching others. She posted about it on Facebook and got some bookings through that but Koehl is now helping her expand the business.

“We’re ready to grow, which is exciting,” said Robinson. “It’s really rewarding. I definitely reap the benefits of feeling good and making other people feel good.”

Robinson said that most people say they never painted before but usually leave happy with their work. She said paint parties are an “uplifting, positive experience” with a few laughs thrown in.

“It’s the coolest job in the world,” she said.

“It’s such a good vibe,” added Koehl.

Koehl added that Robinson has been in art and music her whole life and that helps her connect with people. Robinson stated that people need an outlet for their creativity and that people get a chance to come together and have a good time doing it.

“It helps people relax and build confidence,” said Robinson.

“I think the most common thing we hear is ‘I didn’t know I could do this’,” added Koehl.

Prices range depending on the size of the venue and what type of paint party they would like to have. It can range from just helping people paint to having Robinson and Koehl provide food and refreshments.

“Serena is such a wonderful planner,” said Robinson.

Parties can range from 6-10 people or as many as 40-50 people.

Noting that they are currently having about five paint parties per month on average, Robinson said the goal is at least ten per month. She also works at a pre-school and brings her love of art there.

For more information, e-mail juliespaintparty@gmail.com, visit www.juliespaintparty.com or search Julie’s Paint Party on Facebook and Instagram.