Local artist crosses off item on her “bucket list” with her first exhibit

By Ron Giofu

The work of Sandra Menard is on exhibit at the Gibson Gallery through March 25 and those interested in seeing her work had better get in there between now and that date.

“This is the one and only time I am going to do this,” the Amherstburg resident said of exhibiting her work. “It was on my bucket list.”

Menard estimates there are about 45 paintings on exhibit with the work encapsulating about six decades of work. One painting included in her exhibit – entitled “Some Beauty I’ve Seen on my Way” – was created almost 63 years ago.

“My son was born in 1955 and I painted it that year,” said Menard during an opening reception.

Noting she works mainly in oils, Menard has painted some watercolours over the years. Much of her work is landscapes but there are wildlife paintings and other subject matter included as well.

“It’s just whatever catches my eye,” she said. “I do like landscapes.”

Some of the paintings originate from a vacation she took with her daughter, with her daughter taking photos and Menard painting from them. She also is a regular painter at a Thursday art group in her apartment building.

“I love playing with colours,” she said.

Menard has given away many paintings over the years, joking she had to retrieve some of them so she could have the exhibit. She does have some of her work for sale as part of the exhibit.

“I hope everyone will come out and have a look,” she said, adding she plans on coming to the gallery once per week during the time the exhibit is displayed.

This is the first exhibit at the Gibson Gallery in the 2018 season. The gallery is open Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For further information, call 519-736-2826 and or visit their website at www.gibsonartgallery.com. Their Twitter account can be found at www.twitter.com/ARTamherstburg while their Facebook account is found at www.facebook.com/GibsonGallery.