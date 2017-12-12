Local army cadet corps collecting goods for less fortunate this holiday season

By Jolene Perron

With the goal of showing their cadets the importance of supporting their community and helping those in need, the local 202nd Fort Malden Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps has launched its fourth annual canned good drive.

Cadets are encouraged to collect goods from their friends and families, while the corps also keeps a box at Amherstburg’s Royal Canadian Legion for other members of the community to donate. The initiative will run until December 20.

“We actually have no numbers in mind but our goal is to bring in as many canned goods and non perishable items as possible,” explained Christine Galbraith, public relations, treasurer for 202nd Fort Malden RCACC. “Our hopes are that we can get as many people to donate as much as they can to help these families that are in need and bring some joy to them at this time of year that is about giving back and not just receiving.”

Galbraith explained, not only do people need help with food items but also items such as laundry detergent, hygiene products, cleaning products and even pet food. She said their officers, cadets and support staff want to ensure everyone has a happy holiday and great start to the New Year.