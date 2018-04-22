Local 19-year-old heading on mission trip to Fiji this summer

By Ron Giofu
A 19-year-old parishioner is heading on a mission trip to Fiji later this year and held a fundraiser at her church to help send her there.
Jocelyn Harris organized a “Footsteps for Fiji” fundraiser at Amherstburg Community Church (ACC) with approximately 60 people in attendance. Harris helps lead children’s worship and hosts community event at ACC but the fundraiser was for her trip.
“I’m going to Fiji to help build a two-room dormitory for the youth group down there,” she explained, as she is part of the Teen Missions group. “I really feel God was telling me ‘this is your summer.’”
Harris will be one of 28 missionaries to Nada, Fiji, where they shall also perform evangelical work. That will include reaching out to the community through music, drama and more.
The trip lasts from June 16 to Aug. 3, with Harris first heading to Orlando, Florida for a two-week “boot camp” before heading to Fiji.
“This trip will also help shape the missionary’s spiritual maturity and develop goals for our community when we head back from our debrief,” she said.
The “Footsteps for Fiji” fundraiser last Saturday night saw a buffet-style meal as well as entertainment provided by other parishioners from within Amherstburg Community Church. The fundraiser resulted in $2,347 being raised. Harris needs a total of $6,350 to go on the trip and had raised approximately $700 prior to the fundraiser.
Harris said she has been wanting to do missionary work for a while but also has to focus on school. She attends St. Clair College where she is currently focusing on liberal arts before she furthers her education in early childhood education.
After talking with a friend, Harris was pointed in the direction of Teen Missions and “I signed up and I got invited.”
When she completed her education, Harris said she hopes to keep traveling and helping people.
“I do plan on going on more mission trips,” she said.
Harris added she is has been an Amherstburg resident “for a limited time,” but “I take pride in knowing I live in such a beautiful, unique community.”
To donate to her cause, Harris can be contacted via e-mail at Jocelyn.m.harris004@outlook.com or by cell at 226-280-5404.