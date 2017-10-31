Local 13-year-old golfer winning big on the links

By Ron Giofu

Kyla Charlebois had a plastic golf club placed in her hand when she first learned to walk.

Now, the 13-year-old Amherstburg girl uses the real thing and is proving she is quite good at what she does.

Charlebois, a Grade 8 student at École St.-Jean Baptiste, captured three championships on the golf course, including one that will send her to Florida next July.

“This year, I won the Southland Tournament. I also qualified for the Optimist World Championships in Florida,” she explained. “I also won the junior girls club championship at Pointe West.”

The local youth calls Pointe West Golf Club her home course and she said she “feels pretty good” about her accomplishments over the past year. Among the other accomplishments she has earned during her golfing career include winning the Southland nine-hole tournament two years ago and winning the Canadian Nationals in London last year.

In all, Charlebois plays in roughly 12-15 golf tournaments per year.

Charlebois stated that she practices daily and often goes right to the golf course before doing her homework. That said, she still is a straight-A student. Some of her friends don’t like golf, she admitted, but are still very supportive of her.

Her father Ryan, who is also her coach, said his daughter practices four to six hours per day in the summertime and hits into a net installed in the family’s garage during the winter to stay in shape.

Charlebois said her short game is her strength but would like to improve her driving, noting “I would like to hit the ball farther.”

The mental game is something she would also like to work on so she doesn’t get bothered as much by bad shots.

“Next year, I want to play on the Jamieson Tour,” said Charlebois.

Golf is a part of her future, she envisions, as she said she would like to earn a scholarship to university and, maybe one day, join the LPGA Tour. Golfers such as Brooke Henderson, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are among those she looks up to.