Lighthouse Church spreads Christmas cheer with turkey dinner

By Ron Giofu

Lighthouse Church opened its doors to its neighbours and spread some Christmas cheer at the same time.

The local church held a turkey dinner with residents in the area as well as parishioners invited to attend. Pastor Adrian Ninaber said they planned for roughly 77 guests but estimated they ended up having about 85.

“There’s nothing like a church dinner,” he said.

The turkey dinner was accompanied by homemade side dishes and desserts with the meal designed to boost the spirit of the season and spread fellowship among people in the community. Ninaber said he has held similar dinners at other churches he has been at.

“It’s something I’ve always done,” he said. “It’s always a nice way of getting people in the community together.”

Ninaber said he plans on making it an annual event. The meal was joined by trivia, a movie and music with Ninaber’s wife Rose and a team of volunteers helping to present the night.

“We’ll always do a Christmas dinner,” he said.

They also collected canned goods and non-perishable food items for the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission as a way to give back to the community.

Ninaber added that Lighthouse Church is growing, stating that about 15 people would attend Sunday services when he started in June with that number growing to 85 now.

“We’re seeing new families every week,” he said.

A new roof is expected to be put on the church early in 2018, Ninaber added.

Lighthouse Church is located at 266 King St., at the corner of Gore St.