Legion, Marsh Collection teaming up for cenotaph upgrades

By Ron Giofu

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 and the Marsh Historical Collection are teaming up to pay further tribute to local veterans.

The two organizations will be embarking on a project to enhance the area around the cenotaph with a focus on honouring those Amherstburg residents who gave their lives in World War I. Chris Gibb, board member with the Marsh Historical Collection, pointed out November 2018 is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The plan envisions having six standalone plaques around the edge of the area surrounding the cenotaph, similar to the plaques in the Fort Covington Peace Garden just south of the Amherstburg police station.

Gibb said they want to tell the stories of who the men were, what they did, where they fought and died.

“These stories need to be remembered to never forget their sacrifice,” said Gibb.

Lena Mangoff Lazanja, secretary with Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157, told town council at their most recent regular meeting there are other initiatives planned as well.

The Legion and Marsh Collection also propose a “Walk of Heroes,” which would be banners on town light posts with photos of veterans on them. Lazanja said they would stretch from the Duffy’s property and head north before winding up near Fort Malden National Historic Site. The banners would be displayed from Legion Week through Remembrance Day.

Lazanja said they would seek permission of the veterans’ families and look to cover costs through sponsorships. Money from the Legion’s poppy fund would be used to help offset costs of the cenotaph enhancements, she added.

Members of town council were enthusiastic about the plan.

“I love the idea of telling their stories,” said Councillor Leo Meloche.

Councillor Rick Fryer called it “a fantastic idea” and a “great initiative” while Councillor Joan Courtney believed future generations would be able to pay tribute to Canada’s fallen heroes.

“It’s a wonderful idea,” said Courtney. “A visual is worth 1,000 words.”