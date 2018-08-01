Lazanja hopes to help Amherstburg stay “on the map” and be sustainable

By Ron Giofu

Lena Lazanja wants to keep Amherstburg on the map and do so as a member of town council.

Lazanja is seeking a councillor’s position in the Oct. 22 municipal election and calls Amherstburg a “hidden diversity gem,” adding it “is the perfect foundation on which to build.” She noted the mix of rural and residential and the retirees and young families.

Community involvement is something Lazanja said she is no stranger to and she believes that has allowed her to speak with people from all walks of life.

“Since moving to Amherstburg in 2006, I have been actively involved in our community and, as a result, I have been fortunate to work alongside its residents, community leaders, service organizations and volunteers,” said Lazanja. “I have had the pleasure of serving people of all backgrounds and causes and I see my role on council as providing the next step in my continued service to our town.”

Lazanja believes the current town council has done “an incredible job” on moving ahead with initiatives and called it “critical to our progress in putting Amherstburg on the map.” What is equally important, she continued, “will be our ability to look ahead with future goals in order to maintain that momentum, to see the potential growth beyond our boundaries and, most importantly, to continue to build a positive relationship and follow up with our residents wants and needs.”

Bringing in younger families and youth is important, she believes, and opportunities need to be provided for them to come and stay in Amherstburg. She said Amherstburg lacks necessary opportunities for youth and young families to see a future in Amherstburg.

Lazanja said her vision is grounded in three key elements, which are a continued commitment to transparency and accountability, a focus on responsible economic growth and “lucrative development,” and an emphasis on stability.

“We have an under-utilized waterfront and areas rich in commercial investment potential,” she said. “We have a desperate need for industry growth and establishing sustainable business.”

What the town does have, she added, is a shared goal of being actively involved in the betterment of Amherstburg.

“Imagine what our ‘little-big’ town could accomplish if we collectively committed to the changes we want to see?” Lazanja asked. “I am up for the challenge to work with, not for, the residents of Amherstburg as one of their town councillors, to ‘be the change you want to see.’”

One of her main goals, she added, is to listen to people in order to serve the residents. She said she “sees so much promise here” and that while Amherstburg is “on the map,” the goal is to continue to push that forward and make the town a “place to be, not just to retire, not just in the summer but the place to call home.”

Tourism is a big draw, Lazanja noted, but believed more needed to be done to bring in people during the winter months.

Among the volunteering and work experiences that Lazanja has undertaken include working as the executive board secretary at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157, being a past assistant lecturer and research assistant in the Faculty of Education at the University of Windsor, a past general manager at the Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce and a former administrative assistant at Amherstburg Community Services, being a Rotarian for ten years including four as president, and being a member of the board of governors at the University of Windsor as president of the Graduate Students Society and Women’s Issues Liaison. She states she is also currently working towards her PhD in education.

“I wish all of my fellow candidates a successful campaign,” she added.