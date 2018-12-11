Launch party held for Amherstburg resident’s “Parallels of Life” book

By Ron Giofu

Greg Crain’s life in hockey has led to him writing a new book and that book was officially launched last Friday night.

Crain, joined by members of family, friends and colleagues from the hockey world, launched the book at a reception at the Libro Centre. The book, entitled “Parallels of Life – The Game of Hockey” is now available through Amazon.com and Amazon.ca with the Canadian price being $16.28.

“This little adventure has been two-and-a-half years in the making,” said Crain. “It’s been a crazy, crazy adventure. It’s finally been completed.”

Crain’s background includes not only his days as a player but also saw him work his way up the coaching ranks. He also has scouted for the OHL’s Barrie Colts, serves as the vice president of travel with the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) and just recently re-entered the Jr. C ranks as the general manager of the Integrity Amherstburg Admirals.

The book also sees him sharing stories about his experiences and how they have shaped young athletes into becoming better people.

“The books are written for Linden and his brother Nolan,” Crain said, in reference to his two sons. “They were the inspiration for writing it.”

People who have known Crain for over 30 years came out to support him at the book launch, something Crain described as “awesome” and “a great feeling.”

“It’s great to see everyone supporting me,” he said. “The support from the hockey community is unbelievable.”

Crain said he has been trying to promote the book through social media as well and an e-mail blast with the Amazon links went out at 7 p.m. Friday to those who signed up and follow Crain through his website www.parallelsoflife.com.

“It’s quite a thing to see an actual, physical book,” he said. “It’s quite a feeling.”

“Parallels of Life – The Game of Hockey” is 294 pages and was published through the CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform.

The link to the site at Amazon.ca is found here.