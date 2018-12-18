Lady Gens win two matches after capturing tournament

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens had a bit of a letdown after winning the Black & Gold Volleyball Classic they hosted but are still 4-0 on the 2018-19 WECSSAA Tier 1 senior girls volleyball season.

The Lady Gens captured the tournament the weekend of Dec. 7-8, including wins over Holy Names and Sandwich in the semi-final and final respectively, and returned to WECSSAA league play last Tuesday against the Massey Mustangs. The Lady Gens had some difficulty with the Mustangs, edging them in the first two sets 28-26 and 25-23 before dropping the third set 25-17.

Emma MacVoy thought the Lady Gens played pretty well but believed that her team made some errors as well.

“I thought we worked hard and got the job done,” she said. “We won the sets we had to win.”

MacVoy said the girls have had a good start to the season and “have come a long way since juniors” but the match versus Massey was a tough one.

“I think we had a good game and (Massey) came out of nowhere,” she said. “We definitely had to work hard to win the match.”

Head coach Jeff Miller was less impressed with his team’s effort.

“We should have lost all three games,” said Miller. “We were very fortunate to come out with a win. We just struggled with ball control all game.”

Assistant coach Mary Ewer pointed out the back-and-forth nature of the game, noting one instance where the Lady Gens were up 10-3 at one point in the second set before Massey rallied and took a 15-12 lead. Ewer said it is tough to play the first match after winning a tournament with Miller stating he was not confident heading into the match.

General Amherst would return to their winning ways two nights later at Kennedy. The Lady Gens would sweep the Clippers in three straight sets, winning 25-17, 25-23 and 25-10.

The Lady Gens returned to their home court this week. A match versus the St. Anne Saints was played Tuesday evening after the print issue of the RTT went to press. The Essex Red Raiders then come to Amherstburg for a match with General Amherst Thursday at 4 p.m.

Both matches are viewed as good tests for the Lady Gens.

“That will be a good way to finish off 2018,” said Ewer.

The Lady Gens will then go into their Christmas break before resuming the WECSSAA Tier 1 schedule Jan. 10 at home against Holy Names.