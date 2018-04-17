Lady Gens win one, tie one in opening week of girls soccer season

By Ron Giofu

The first week of the WECSSAA Tier 3 girls soccer season is in the books and General Amherst remains undefeated.

The Lady Gens opened the season April 10 at the Libro Centre with a 1-0 victory over Walkerville. Vanessa Pidutti scored the lone goal for General Amherst with Delilah Brouwer picking up the shutout in goal.

General Amherst hosted first place Cardinal Carter last Wednesday afternoon and while things started well for the Lady Gens, they had to settle for a tie. A first half goal and a goal early in the second half – both scored by Morgan Queen – put the Lady Gens up 2-0 but Brianna Zakaria and Abby DiLaudo scored later in the second half for Cardinal Carter and the game ended 2-2.

General Amherst coach Mark Sweet said the Lady Gens played well and he was happy with effort, although a bit disappointed with the outcome.

“It feels like a loss, but I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Sweet. “The other team wanted it more in the second half.”

“We’re really happy with the team,” added assistant coach Lisa Voakes. “We outplayed (the opposition) both games.”

Sweet added that the Lady Gens gave it all they had and managed to hold a strong Cardinal Carter team to a tie.

There are new faces on this year’s General Amherst girls team and Sweet pointed out they are playing a different formation this season. The new formation is due to the new personnel, but it also gives more players an opportunity to get playing time, he said.

Voakes called this year’s squad “a great, well-rounded team” and one of the best girls teams General Amherst has had for a number of years. Sweet noted that Amherstburg develops a lot of quality athletes.

General Amherst was at home Tuesday against the Kingsville Cavaliers, after the April 18 edition of the RTT went to press. The Lady Gens are in Essex Thursday for a 4 p.m. game against the Red Raiders.