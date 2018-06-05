Lady Gens win fastpitch high school tournament

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens captured a fastpitch tournament title last week.

Coach Mike Prescott stated the Lady Gens defeated three teams by a combined score of 24-0, including a 12-0 win over Huron Park in the tournament finals. They also defeated Saunders Secondary School 8-0 and Donald A. Wilson Secondary School 4-0 en route to becoming the champions of the ninth annual Debbie DeMoel High School Classic.

The tournament was played last Monday (May 28) at Seneca College in North York.

“Brooklyn Prescott led us in pitching,” Mike said. “Alyson Dufour and Savannah Prescott both had stellar pitching performances as well.”

Mike Prescott added the Lady Gens defense was “fantastic” throughout the tournament as well. He pointed out they started the championship game against Huron Park with nine runs in the first inning.

Brooklyn Prescott added their bats were hitting well in the tournament, particularly in the title game and they did so against good pitching.

“We had really good defense,” she added.

Brooklyn said the team came together during the tournament and was able to come away with the victory.

The Lady Gens resumed WECSSAA slo-pitch play last Tuesday afternoon at Wigle Park with a game against Essex. The Lady Gens finished the regular season with a 7-1 record after beating the Red Raiders 14-2.

The WECSSAA slo-pitch playoffs were at Co-An Park in McGregor this past Monday and Tuesday. Results were not available as of press time.