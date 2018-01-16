Lady Gens volleyball team falls short versus Holy Names

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens senior girls volleyball team had their first WECSSAA Tier 1 volleyball game after the Christmas break and they came out on the short end.

The Lady Gens hosted the Holy Names Knights last Thursday and lost two sets to one to drop their overall record to 1-5 on the Tier 1 season. The two teams played a tightly contested first set with Holy Names edging the Lady Gens 25-23.

General Amherst came out flat in the second set, as they trailed 5-0 early en route to dropping the set 25-17. Holy Names looked to be in line for a sweep as they led 22-17 in the third set but the Lady Gens rallied and scored eight of the last nine points to win 25-23.

“It was OK,” Amherst head coach Jeff Miller, said of the match. “It was a game where we had a legitimate opportunity to win. It’s good that we at least got one set out of it.”

Miller said the Lady Gens had an opportunity to win the first set but couldn’t finish the Knights off.

“When the pressure was on to win the first set, we were more panicky than they were,” he said.

The win in the third set could prove to be important as Miller said all points matter in the battle for playoff positioning.

“Our effort has to be more consistent,” he said. “We play well for eight to ten point stretches, then poorly for 12-15 point stretches.”

The Lady Gens have to communicate and hustle consistently throughout matches. When things go poorly, “they other team can take it to you for a while.”

The Lady Gens hosted Essex Tuesday night after this issue went to press and host Tecumseh Vista Academy tonight (Jan. 17) at 4 p.m. They also play at Sandwich Thursday at 4 p.m. before wrapping up the regular season at home with a game against Sandwich next Monday at 5:20 p.m.