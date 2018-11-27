Lady Gens start girls hockey season with win and loss

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens are back on the ice for another WECSSAA hockey season and the first week saw a win and a loss.

The Lady Gens played in a pair of 3-1 game, one being a win over Lajeunesse and the second a loss to Kingsville. In last Wednesday’s win over Lajeunesse, the Lady Gens got goals from Layne Sinasac, Cassidy Atkinson and Sydney Doyle.

“I was pretty happy to start off with a win,” said head coach Dan Pettypiece. “We have a young team, younger than last year.”

The Lady Gens are made up of one Grade 12 player, two Grade 11 players with the rest in Grades 9 and 10. Pettypiece said many of the younger players still have to “feel their way” through high school hockey and adapt to the speed of the game. He said the Grade 9’s are a “strong group” but they are still learning.

Much like last year, Pettypiece said the team is comprised of a lot of girls who are respectful and fun to coach.

“It’s a really nice group to work with,” said Pettypiece. “They are very respectful and attentive. I think we are going to have a lot of fun with them this year.”

Pettypiece said last year’s team helped re-energize the coaches and reminded him of his love of coaching.

“When it’s enjoyable, you don’t want to leave it,” he said.

The Lady Gens “took their lumps” in a tournament earlier this season, losing to Villanova and Sandwich before beating Kingsville. The Cavaliers returned the favour in league play last Thursday, in a game that had to be rescheduled due to a fog day earlier the week.

As the Lady Gens are young again this year, Pettypiece said they are tempering their expectations with them. They are learning game-by-game.

“For the most part, you have to be patient with them,” he said.

Abby Laframboise said after last Wednesday’s victory over Lajeunesse that “I thought the girls did a really well for the first home game” but noted there is room for improvement.

“It’s nice to start off with a win,” said Laframboise.

Carlie Hayes thought they played well against Lajeunesse, but also agreed there was room for improvement.

“It was a good start for sure,” she said after last Wednesday’s game.

The Lady Gens now have five straight road games. They were in Tecumseh last Monday, after this issue of the RTT went to press, for a game against Tecumseh Vista Academy and play in Windsor versus Lajeunesse Dec. 3.

Their next game at the Libro Centre isn’t until Jan. 14 against the Essex Red Raiders.