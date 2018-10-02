Lady Gens split first two games of regular season

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens picked up their first win of the WECSSAA Tier 1 regular season last Thursday evening but their head coach sees a lot of room for improvement.

While a 43-18 win over Massey seems like a good game, Amherst coach Dom Silvaggio was not impressed with the play on the court.

“We ended up winning but we didn’t play very well,” said Silvaggio. “I wasn’t happy with our performance.”

Silvaggio said they should be playing better defensively “and we’re not” and said they simply have to work harder.

“We want to see them put forth a better effort and show some intensity and improve on what they can do,” he said.

The Lady Gens took a while to get a field goal against Massey and the score was only 4-2 after one quarter. General Amherst pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 15-0, but Silvaggio said scoring may be an issue again this season.

The Lady Gens lost 41-17 in the regular season opener at Holy Names last Thursday night. Silvaggio said they were only down 14-12 at the half but were outscored 18-2 in the third quarter.

“That game, I was happy with the effort in the first half,” he said.

General Amherst has to work harder in practice and not go half-speed in drills, he said.

“They’ve been doing a lot of running in practice because they don’t want to go full-speed,” he said. “Every time we play in a game, they revert back to old habits.”

The Lady Gens competed the previous weekend at a tournament at the University of Western Ontario and lost all three games they played.

“We didn’t play very well,” said Silvaggio. “It was not a good weekend at all.”

The girls will be in Essex Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. before returning home Thursday for a 4 p.m. game versus Lajeunesse.