Lady Gens slo-pitch team dominant in win over Sandwich

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst girls slo-pitch team improved to 5-1 on the 2018 WECSSAA season with a dominant performance last week over Sandwich.

The Lady Gens took control early and recorded an 18-0 win over the Sabres. The Lady Gens scored twice in each of the first two innings before reaching the five-run limit in the third inning (once a team scores five in an inning, the inning is over).

General Amherst scored four more in the fourth inning and added five more in the fifth inning.

The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

“I think we played really well,” said Brooklyn Prescott, who played most of the game at first base.

Prescott said the bats were alive and the team also played solid defensively against Sandwich.

“Our hard work is paying off,” she said.

The team is playing well overall, Prescott added, but wanted them to ensure they keep playing well defensively. That includes avoiding the small, minor errors they make on the diamond.

“As soon as we clean it up, we’ll be OK,” she said.

Prescott believed the Lady Gens have a good chance at winning the provincials and doing well in the WECSSAA playoffs.

“This is a strong team. I think we’ll go far,” said Prescott. “I think our rookies have stepped up this season and have helped the team out.”

The Lady Gens are at home Tuesday (May 22) for a game against Villanova and still have a home game against Essex to make up before the WECSSAA regular season concludes.