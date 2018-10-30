Lady Gens show improvement in pair of games last week

By Ron Giofu

It was a productive week for the General Amherst Lady Gens senior girls basketball team.

The second of the two games turned out to be the second win of the season for General Amherst, a 47-18 victory over the St. Joseph Lasers last Thursday evening in Amherstburg. The halftime lead was 14-4 for the Lady Gens and they put the game away in the third quarter and led 31-10 going into the final eight minutes.

The previous game was two nights earlier in Kingsville, a 56-53 overtime loss to a strong Cavaliers team. Lady Gens head coach Dom Silvaggio said they played well in Kingsville against one of the better “AA” level basketball teams.

“Lexi (Dodds) made a three (pointer) at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime,” said Silvaggio.

The Lady Gens would build a six point lead in overtime but Kingsville would come back and win the game.

“We stayed right there with them,” said Silvaggio.

Against St. Joseph, the Lady Gens controlled the game pretty much throughout. Silvaggio said they lost to St. Joseph by eight points at a tournament earlier this season so they are showing signs of progress.

“We didn’t play particularly well in the first half. We missed a lot of shots,” he said.

General Amherst is still battling inconsistency, Silvaggio continued. Even against Kingsville, they had a three to four minute stretch where they didn’t play well.

“Other than that, we played with high intensity on defense, we moved the ball well and hit our shots,” he said. “It was a good week.”

The gradual improvement was good to see, he added.

“Depending on what team shows up, we can challenge anyone in the ‘AA’ playoffs,” he predicted. “If our shooting is on, we’re a handful.”

Dodds and Taja Holmes led the Lady Gens against St. Joseph with 15 and eight points respectively.

General Amherst closed out the regular season yesterday, after this issue of the River Town Times went to press, with a road game in LaSalle against the Sandwich Sabres.