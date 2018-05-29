Lady Gens record walk-off 6-5 win over rival Villanova

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens slo-pitch team picked up their sixth win of the 2018 WECSSAA season last week and did so in dramatic fashion.

The Lady Gens improved to 6-1 with a 6-5 win over the visiting Villanova Wildcats last Tuesday afternoon at Wigle Park. General Amherst had to dig themselves out of a hole as the Wildcats were up 5-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

After that, the Lady Gens scored twice in the sixth thanks to a Brooklyn Prescott triple and three more in the seventh inning and walked off victorious.

“We fell a little short at the beginning of the game, but we came from behind at the end,” said Payton Laing, one of the Grade 12 players on the Lady Gens’ slo-pitch team.

Laing credited her teammates for plays both in the field and at the plate. She added that it’s nice to beat a rival school like Villanova and that they don’t like to lose to them. The triple by Prescott is what “picked us up” and gave them the momentum they needed for the win.

“It was a great game. We played our hardest,” said Laing. “Our bats came through at the end. Overall, it was a good game by both teams, really.”

The Lady Gens were in a tournament last weekend and the results were unavailable at press time. They are scheduled to play their final regular season game May 29 at home versus Essex, in a make-up game from one that had been rained out earlier in the season.