Lady Gens pick up two more wins on the volleyball court

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens picked up a pair of wins on the volleyball court last week.

The Lady Gens improved to 6-0 on the WECSSAA Tier 1 senior girls volleyball season, winning both matches on their home court. After General Amherst opened the week with a 25-22 25-18 and 25-14 win over the St. Anne Saints last Tuesday, they returned to their home court Thursday where they knocked off the visiting Essex Red Raiders 18-25, 25-22 and 25-18.

Teammates Vanessa Pidutti and Brynlee Ammonite knew they were in a tough game with the Red Raiders.

“I think the last two (sets) were definitely better than the first one,” said Pidutti, as the Lady Gens had to rally to win the last two sets to win the match.

The Lady Gens made fewer errors in the latter two sets though Pidutti credited Essex as being a good team that hustled on the court.

“We know the next time we play them, we’ll have to bring our ‘A’ game,” said Ammonite.

The Lady Gens were slow and not talking in the first set, Pidutti noted, but stated the communication improved in sets two and three. Pidutti added they would get upset in the first game whenever they made a bad play.

“We wouldn’t let go of our errors,” said Ammonite.

Pidutti and Ammonite believed they played well in the recent Black & Gold Volleyball Classic, which General Amherst hosted and won, but Ammonite believed they still have to be more consistent with their serves.

“It’s the communication we really have to work on,” added Pidutti.

The Lady Gens do not play again until Jan. 10 when the Holy Names Knights come to town.

“The break will give us a rest,” said Pidutti.

Ammonite said they will come out of the break with hard practices to get them ready to go.

“We’re looking forward to next year as we’re hosting OFSAA,” stated Pidutti.

Despite the fact the Lady Gens get an automatic berth as the host team, both Ammonite and Pidutti stated they want to be there as WECSSAA and SWOSSAA “AA” champions.

“We’re trying to work towards earning it,” said Pidutti.

For more photos from the match against Essex, please click here for the link to the photo album.