Lady Gens pick up first victory of the season

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens senior girls basketball team recorded its first victory of the WECSSAA Tier 1 regular season and hopes to build on that in the playoffs.

The Lady Gens were 0-7 heading into last Thursday afternoon’s game at Sandwich but the Sabres were also winless heading in. In the end, it was General Amherst coming away with a 53-41 win.

“We didn’t start out that well and trailed 10-2 at the end of the first quarter. We made a run late in the second quarter and closed the deficit to 18-17 by halftime,” said General Amherst head coach Dom Silvaggio. “We then played a strong second half and out scored them 36-23 to win 53-41.”

Taja Holmes had 11 points while Brooklyn Prescott, Lexi Dodds, Ramie Tytgat and Dani Brindley all had ten points each.

“This game was typical of our season where we have one bad quarter, this game being the first quarter,” said Silvaggio. “The only difference was in this game we scored enough points to make up for the bad quarter. We hit six three-pointers which helped. We also starting taking the ball to the basket which helped us getting to the free throw line more than we normally do.”

Silvaggio said they received a bye for the first round of the playoffs and host Sandwich Tuesday at 5 p.m. The juniors also play Sandwich, with that game scheduled at General Amherst at 3:15 p.m.

“Sandwich was missing a very important starter last (Thursday) night, so for us to beat them again we will have to play like we did in the second half and can’t have a bad quarter,” said Silvaggio.