Lady Gens lose first match of 2018-19 WECSSAA volleyball season

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens emerged from the Christmas break with a match against Holy Names but it didn’t go the way they wanted.

The Lady Gens dropped to 6-1 on the WECSSAA Tier 1 senior girls volleyball season after the Knights left Amherstburg with a 25-19, 29-27 and 25-23 victory last Thursday night. It was their first match back for the Lady Gens as they had a bye last Tuesday.

General Amherst head coach Jeff Miller indicated that they haven’t been playing as well as they could have been lately and that it caught up with them.

“We finally got what we deserved,” said Miller. “We got away with it at the start of the year and we finally played a team that played well enough in crucial situations that made us pay for our mistakes.”

The biggest issue for the Lady Gens has been their communication, Miller stated.

“That’s one of the hardest things to teach to kids,” he said. “Kids today love cell phones so it’s difficult to get them to speak at sports fields or sports arenas.”

Noting that there is always something happening in volleyball, Miller noted that communication is “humungous.”

“I’ve been harping on this for weeks now but I don’t think it sunk in because we were winning games,” said Miller.

Miller added that if communication and discipline doesn’t improve, the Lady Gens could have a tough time beating some of the talented opponents that are upcoming on their schedule. Two of those tough matches come this week. The Lady Gens were at Villanova Tuesday, after the print issue of the RTT went to press. They return home to host the Sandwich Sabres Thursday at 4 p.m. before concluding the season Jan. 21 with a 4 p.m. home game versus St. Joseph.