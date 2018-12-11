Lady Gens looking forward to good season on the volleyball court

By Ron Giofu

Even though the General Amherst Lady Gens are hosting the OFSAA “AA” girls volleyball championship this season, they want to earn their way there instead of just playing in it as the host team.

Head coach Jeff Miller is optimistic about the current season, as WECSSAA play begins this week. The Lady Gens, who will play in WECSSAA Tier 1, could be formidable this season.

“It is our best group of athletes in the last three or four years,” said Miller. “I’m hoping we’re in the top four in the Windsor-Essex area.”

By playing in Tier 1, it means the Lady Gens will be matched up against larger Windsor schools. When the playoffs come around in early 2019, the Lady Gens will be matched up against similar sized schools and Miller believes they will have a shot at a championship.

“I think it’s a legitimate goal to win (the WECSSAA) ‘AA’ senior title,” he said.

The Lady Gens have a lot of depth this season, with Miller stating they have players that have come up from junior plus numerous returning players.

“We have ten kids that I feel comfortable playing,” said Miller. “We haven’t had that for a couple of years.”

The increased depth allows the coaches to make in-game adjustments, he pointed out.

Miller said they want to enter the provincial tournament, which sees matches at General Amherst High School and the St. Clair College Sportsplex March 4-6, as champions.

“I think it would be nice to win Windsor-Essex and SWOSSAA and, even though we are hosting it, earn our way there,” said Miller.

Should they win WECSSAA and SWOSSAA, they would get a better seed at OFSAA, Miller stated.

The Lady Gens started the WECSSAA Tier 1 season in positive fashion last week, with a pair of wins. General Amherst swept all three sets in Kingsville by scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-16. The Lady Gens returned home Thursday afternoon and swept Tecumseh Vista Academy by scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-16.

The Lady Gens are on the road twice this week. Tuesday night’s game at Massey was played after this issue of the River Town Times went to press.

General Amherst plays at Kennedy Thursday at 4 p.m.