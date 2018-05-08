Lady Gens improve to 6-0-1 win win over Kennedy

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens are still undefeated after a pair of wins on the soccer pitch last week.

The most recent win for the Lady Gens was a 3-0 defeat of the Kennedy Clippers on a wet Thursday afternoon at Windsor Stadium. General Amherst got a goal early in the game and sported a 1-0 halftime lead as the rain pounded down. The rain cleared as the second half began and the Lady Gens added a pair of goals in the final half to win the soccer game.

The win gave General Amherst six wins on the 2018 WECSSAA Tier 3 girls soccer season against no defeats and one tie (6-0-1).

General Amherst was missing some key players during last week’s game, as there were players away on a school leadership retreat.

“We thought it was a solid game for a ten-lady team,” said coach Mark Sweet after last Thursday afternoon’s game. “Absolutely solid.”

Sweet said it was the fifth “clean sheet” of the season for goalkeeper Delilah Brouwer.

“The passing and movement was the best I’ve seen,” said Sweet. “The attitude from everyone (Thursday) was 100 per cent perfect.”

The team has also come together well and the girls are playing well as a unit, he added.

While many missed the game due to the leadership retreat, those who were still there showed leadership as well.

“We had leaders all over the field,” said Sweet.

Jenna Fiala, one of the captains last Thursday afternoon, said the Lady Gens played well despite being short one player on the field throughout the game.

“I thought we underestimated what we could do as a team,” said Fiala. “I’m proud of my team.”

The Lady Gens were in Leamington last Tuesday afternoon and picked up a 4-2 victory over the Lions.

General Amherst concluded the regular season Tuesday, after this issue of the River Town Times went to press. They hosted Lamothe-Cadillac in a 3:15 p.m. game at the Libro Centre.