Lady Gens hockey team goes into the exam break with a thud

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst girls hockey team didn’t go into the exam break the way they wanted to.

The Lady Gens hosted the Tecumseh Vista Academy Vortex last Monday afternoon at the Libro Centre but came away with a 7-0 loss. It was the final regular season game for the Lady Gens and they will enter the WECSSAA playoffs with a record of one win, five losses and four ties, good for six points.

“That was, by far, the worst effort of the season,” said General Amherst head coach Dan Pettypiece. “There was no fight, no determination. They know it but we told it to them anyway.”

The Lady Gens had been playing better, he believed, as they had solid efforts in previous games against the Essex Red Raiders and the Holy Names Knights. However, the game against Tecumseh Vista Academy was a letdown for them.

“Any team is going to beat us if we played like we did today,” Pettypiece said after the game.

General Amherst played with little to no patience, he noted, as they couldn’t wait to get rid of the puck once they got it on their sticks.

“There was zero patience,” said Pettypiece.

Pettypiece added the coaches are telling players to slow down with the puck but play fast without it. He said there was a lot of standing around against Tecumseh Vista Academy.

“It looked like table hockey,” he said.

The Lady Gens have to be able to pay the price as they put this game behind them. It was not a good way to enter the playoffs, Pettypiece said, though the playoffs are not expected to start until early February.

“They have to come a long distance back to get back to where they were,” said Pettypiece.

Abby Laframboise agreed that it wasn’t that Lady Gens best effort.

“It wasn’t our strongest game, for sure,” said Laframboise.

Laframboise said they can play better and “we’re really eager to put this game behind us and give it our best effort in the playoffs.”