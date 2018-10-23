Lady Gens fall 41-25 to visiting Kennedy Clippers

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens are still looking for a consistent effort throughout the court in a WECSSAA Tier 1 senior girls basketball game.

The Lady Gens played well in portions of last Tuesday evening’s 41-25 loss to the Kennedy Clippers, particularly in the third quarter, but are still searching for that effort in the entire game. The Clippers led 13-2 after one quarter and 20-7 at the half before the Lady Gens got back into it in the third quarter, outscoring the visitors 13-7 over that eight minutes.

However, Kennedy pulled away for the 16 point win during the fourth quarter.

“It’s the same old, same old,” said General Amherst head coach Dom Silvaggio, who coached against his son Stephen in last Tuesday’s game. “We can’t put 32 minutes together.”

After the first quarter, Silvaggio felt the teams were pretty even until turnovers allowed Kennedy to pull away near the end. He added they have to make their layups and free throws in order to stay in games.

“When we give up 41 points to one of the top teams, that’s pretty good defense,” added Silvaggio.

The Lady Gens are still struggling offensively, he said, and they are going to have to work on their layups and shooting. When the games are slower paced, Silvaggio said they tend to play better but they have to work on releasing the ball quicker for up tempo basketball games.

Silvaggio praised his son’s program, noting there are a lot of Grade 9 and 10 players on the Clippers but many of them are great athletes. He also praised his own players, in particular Maddie Pillon who had a 90 second sequence where she got a steal, a blocked shot, three rebounds and a layup. That sequence showed what Pillon is capable of, said Silvaggio.

The Lady Gens did win the consolation championship at a tournament in Stratford the previous weekend, with Silvaggio stating they lost the first game but won the next three including some convincing victories.

General Amherst was in Kingsville Tuesday, after this issue of the RTT went to press. They are back home Thursday evening for a 5:30 p.m. game versus St. Joseph.