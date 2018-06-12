Lady Gens eliminated in “disappointing” WECSSAA playoff tournament

By Ron Giofu

The WECSSAA girls slo-pitch playoffs were last Monday and Tuesday but the General Amherst Lady Gens could not replicate their recent tournament success.

The Lady Gens played four games and lost two of them, which eliminated them from the tournament, which was played at Co-An Park in McGregor.

Mike Prescott, who coached the team with Nikki Maxey, called the WECSSAA playoffs “very disappointing.”

“Teams wanted to plays us hard and it showed,” he said. “We came out strong against Belle River and they came back on us to tighten the game to the end. We came through in the end with the hits needed to win.”

The final score was a 14-13 win for the Lady Gens.

The second game was against Kingsville and General Amherst came out on the short end of a 15-14 decision.

“In the Kingsville game, I feel we came out flat against a team that really wanted it. Our talent gave us the late lead but in the final inning, Kingsville went ahead by two and we could only answer with one,” said Prescott. “It was a tough loss which dropped us to the loser bracket and a long road to the top.”

The third game was against UMEI and it was a 20-5 win.

“In the UMEI game, our team got it going quick and aggressively,” he said. “It was a hitting and fielding display and we finished that one with a mercy.”

The fourth, and what turned out to be the final game, was a 26-19 loss to Villanova. The Wildcats would advance to the finals where they would lose 10-6 to Leamington.

“In our final game against Villanova, they started out on us with a two-out, 10-run first inning,” he said. “You tell hitters to hit where they aren’t and that’s what they did. We climbed out of it to bring the game to even going into the seventh. They put up another big inning on us and we didn’t answer.”

“It was a tough day for a very promising team,” said Prescott. “We lose seniors who have had an impact on this team since Grade 9. We have three all-stars selected from this team to represent us including Brooklyn Prescott, Carly Renaud and Payton Laing. Our future though looks very bright as we fielded a very young team.”