Lady Gens drop to 1-3 after pair of losses last week

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens senior girls basketball team dropped to 1-3 after a pair of losses last week.

The Lady Gens dropped a 41-18 decision last Thursday evening at home to Lajeunesse. However, General Amherst head coach Dom Silvaggio wasn’t overly disappointed with a loss to the 4-0 Lajeunesse team.

“I was really proud of their effort tonight. (Lajeunesse) is the first place team,” he said.

General Amherst actually led 9-7 after the opening eight-minute quarter and trailed by only two points – 16-14 – the half. However, things unravelled for the Lady Gens in the third quarter when they were outscored 19-0.

Silvaggio said the Lady Gens ran their offense in the first half but got rattled in the third quarter.

“We couldn’t handle their pressure,” he said, adding new FIBA rules regarding timeouts diminished his ability to call timeouts when he wanted to.

The Lady Gens were missing some players, he added, including starter Lexi Dodds. Silvaggio said “that definitely hurt” but the players in the game didn’t stop hustling throughout. He added that the game was relatively even with the exception of the third quarter.

The Lady Gens were in Essex last Tuesday night and lost 40-23 to the Red Raiders.

“We played probably one of our worst games,” he said, “but we were still in the game at halftime. We made too many turnovers.”

Silvaggio said the coaches were not happy with the effort against Essex.

“Essex is a good team but we definitely didn’t play one of our better games,” he said.

Silvaggio added he is still happy the Lady Gens are playing in WECSSAA Tier 1 as they will learn more, develop better and be better prepared when the WECSSAA “AA” playoffs come around.

Ramie Tytgat led the Lady Gens in scoring against Lajeunesse with eight points while Dodds led them against Essex with 11 points.

The Lady Gens were at home versus St. Anne Tuesday night after this issue of the River Town Times went to press. They are in LaSalle Thursday night to battle the St. Thomas of Villanova Wildcats.