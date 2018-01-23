Lady Gens conclude WECSSAA Tier 1 regular season

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens regular season is over in WECSSAA Tier 1 volleyball action.

The Lady Gens had a busy week in league action, but lost all of their matches. They lost two sets to one to visiting Essex last Thursday 17-25, 14-25 and 25-19 before dropping three straight to Tecumseh Vista Academy Wednesday. The latter was a make-up game from one that had been postponed due to a snowstorm in December.

The Lady Gens travelled to LaSalle to play Sandwich last Thursday and the Sabres won 25-22, 25-9 and 25-23. First place Riverside came to Amherstburg Monday and won 25-17, 25-22 and 25-19.

“We’re just not playing well enough to beat anyone,” said General Amherst head coach Jeff Miller after the Essex game.

Assistant coach Mary Ewer added the Lady Gens have been battling a lot of illnesses lately and that while “it’s not an excuse,” they’ve had a limited number of players at recent practices.

The game against Essex saw some players from the junior team get called up in order to have a full team of Lady Gens take the court.

“We had to shuffle things around just to play tonight,” Miller said last Tuesday.

With the busy week, the coaches agreed it wasn’t a good time to have to battle illnesses but said they have to work through it.

WECSSAA playoffs are scheduled to begin after the exam break.