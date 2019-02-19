Lady Gens capture WECSSAA “AA” volleyball championship

By Ron Giofu

Even though the General Amherst Lady Gens are guaranteed a spot in the OFSAA “AA” provincial senior girls volleyball tournament as the host team, they want to earn their spot there.

They took a step towards that goal by winning the WECSSAA “AA” senior girls volleyball title last Thursday night in a thrilling, back-and-forth match.

The Lady Gens faced off against the Essex Red Raiders at the St. Clair College Sportsplex and, through the first two sets, it appeared as if the championship would be going to Essex. The Red Raiders controlled the first two sets, winning 25-17 and 25-18, but lineup shuffling from head coach Jeff Miller helped the Lady Gens turn the momentum. General Amherst took control in the third set 25-9 and maintained it in the fourth set and won that 25-15.

That set up a decisive fifth and final game to decide the championship. It would be the Lady Gens that surged ahead and captured the championship as they won the fifth set 15-12.

“We changed the lineup following the first two games,” said team captain Vanessa Pidutti. “It just changed the energy and obviously we had the energy the last three games.”

Pidutti said they made a lot of errors early on and got down on themselves but the lineup changes energized the Lady Gens from that point on. They were able to pick themselves up and gather the momentum to take them to the championship.

“It feels really good,” Pidutti said, of winning the Windsor-Essex County “AA” title. “We’ve come a long way as a team. We’ve improved both individually and as a team. We want to earn our way to OFSAA even though we’re hosting it.”

Assistant coach Mary Ewer said they had a better warmup 24 hours earlier before they defeated Tecumseh Vista Academy 25-13, 25-13 and 25-12. She said they seemed nervous prior to the Essex match as opposed to the night before when they played likely their best match of the season. Ewer also credited Miller for making the necessary lineup changes that helped get the Lady Gens over the top against the Red Raiders.

“We flipped it around a bit,” said Miller. “We just needed a different energy. We can’t do the same things and expect a different result. We needed a different look to change the energy.”

For additional photos from the Feb. 14 match, visit our Facebook album.

The Lady Gens now host SWOSSAA this Friday evening and Miller says he feels good about the team heading into that match. OFSAA will be March 3-6 with matches to be held at General Amherst High School and St. Clair College.