Lady Gens bounce back with win after losing previous two matches

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens senior girls volleyball team responded well in their match last week against Sandwich after they had suffered two straight defeats.

The Lady Gens (7-2) knocked off the visiting Sandwich Sabres two sets to one, winning 25-10- 25-19 and 20-25 last Thursday afternoon. That snapped a two-game losing streak as they had been defeated two days earlier at Villanova by scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-20.

“I liked our level of play,” said assistant coach Mary Ewer.

Ewer said “there’s still room for improvement” and believed they took advantage of a team last Thursday that wasn’t ready to play. She believed the Lady Gens’ effort was better against Sandwich as they played better collectively and “picked each other up” better than they have been in their more recent games.

“I liked their whole demeanor today on the court,” she said. “Hopefully we have turned the corner from the other two matches we lost.”

Head coach Jeff Miller was also encouraged by what he saw.

“We came out and had a good start,” he said. “We served really well and put their receiver under a lot of pressure.”

The Lady Gens also played solid defense, Miller added, and forced a lot of errors.

Against Villanova, who is undefeated in WECSSAA Tier 1 play this season, Miller conceded the better team won.

“We were shorthanded a bit,” said Miller. “We didn’t play well. They played well. Villanova outplayed us and deserved to win the game.”

Miller still believes the Lady Gens are a “work in progress” and “there’s still things we can get a little bit better at.”