Lady Gens battle St. Anne and Villanova on the court

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens are still a work in progress after dropping to 1-5 last week.

The Lady Gens most recent game was a 36-23 loss at Villanova, a game in which was possibly their most frustrating effort of the season. The Lady Gens trailed 16-6 at the half and head coach Dom Silvaggio couldn’t grasp why the Lady Gens played so poorly in the opening 16 minutes of play.

“I was at a loss for words,” he said.

Recalling their better effort versus top teams like Holy Names and Lajeunesse, Silvaggio was hoping his team would have shown the same type of effort against Villanova. They played better in the third quarter, even tying the game at 18 at one point, before Villanova went on a run to take a 24-19 lead after three quarters.

The third quarter showed what they are capable of, he said, but the play fell off a bit in the fourth quarter.

Silvaggio pointed out they weren’t good from the free throw line, either. The Lady Gens shot six-for-28 from the charity stripe.

“We’re going to struggle offensively,” he said. “What bothered me (Thursday night) was the lack of defensive intensity.”

The game was “very, very frustrating” at points and believed they had a shot to beat Villanova, whom he believed was a relatively evenly-matched opponent.

“There were so many unforced turnovers,” he added. “This is a game we could have won. If we played better in the first half, would the result have been different?”

The previous game was a 54-18 loss at home to the St. Anne Saints.

One player hit seven three-point shots, said Silvaggio, stating that they didn’t play well enough defensively against her.

“There was no one in her face at all,” said Silvaggio. “That was the most disappointing part of that game.”

The Lady Gens played well in spurts against St. Anne, he added, but they couldn’t string an entire game together.

General Amherst hosted Kennedy Tuesday night after the print issue of the RTT went to press in what is the only game this week for the Lady Gens.