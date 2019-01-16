Lady Gens battle goalie injury bug again this season

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens were in action on the ice last week and the coaches were proud of their effort, despite the losses.

The Lady Gens fell 3-0 in Kingsville last Wednesday afternoon before heading to Essex the following day. The latter game saw General Amherst lose 6-0 but head coach Dan Pettypiece said the coaching staff was happy with their effort as they had to find a new goalie within the team as regular goalie Jaiden Stiles missed the game with a dislocated finger.

Phoebe Trealout stepped up and switched positions despite no previous experience playing goal.

Pettypiece said it was the third straight year the Lady Gens faced game action without their regular goalie, but he added that Trealout played well.

“The way she played in the first two periods gave us a chance to win,” said Pettypiece.

Pettypiece added of the team’s effort versus Essex: “We were really proud of the effort they showed today.”

The game versus Essex was played nine years to the day of the passing of Corey Meloche. Meloche was one of the players that helped found the girls hockey program at General Amherst but was killed in a snowmobiling accident.

Meloche’s jersey hung behind the General Amherst bench.

“We wanted to dedicate the game to her and keep her spirit going,” said Pettypiece. “We try to tell the story of Corey and what she meant in getting this program started. She went above and beyond the call to get the girls hockey team started at General Amherst.”

If the Lady Gens had scored on some of the chances they had earlier in the game in Essex last Thursday, things may have turned out differently, Pettypiece speculated.

“If we buried a couple of those early chances, who knows? Hockey is a funny game,” he said.

Pettypiece added that the Lady Gens are a young team and have been playing against teams with a lot of older players.

“There’s a great amount of potential in that dressing room and they will be great in years to come,” he said.

Layne Sinasac said her teammate Trealout did a good job in net.

“It got pretty frustrating at the end,” she added after the Essex game. “The girls were so mean but we dealt with it.”

“The goalie is the toughest job on the team,” added Trealout. “Goalies deserve most of the credit.”

Trealout said she is usually on the other side shooting pucks at goalies, so she got a different perspective when she had pucks shot at her.