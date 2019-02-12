Lady Gens advance in WECSSAA “AA” volleyball playoffs

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens advanced in the WECSSAA “AA” senior girls volleyball playoffs last week with a quarterfinal win over Kingsville.

The Lady Gens, who finished the regular season 8-2, swept the Cavaliers 25-19, 25-12 and 25-9 last Thursday night at General Amherst. The match didn’t start as well as the Lady Gens would have hoped, with assistant coach Mary Ewer pointing out that Kingsville went hard after every ball in the first set while the Lady Gens didn’t come out as strong as they could have.

The two teams were tied at ten in the second set, but Ewer pointed out that Dani Brindley got on a roll with her serving and that led to 14 points for General Amherst.

“In the third set, we took it to them,” said Ewer.

Head coach Jeff Miller agreed that “we did not play well in the fist game. We were pretty sloppy.” He added that in the second half of the second set is when they pulled it together.

Miller noted they didn’t warm up well and that carried over into the match.

“You can pretty much tell where their mind is,” he said.

Miller added that Brindley’s serving helped turn the game into the Lady Gens’ favour.

“She served some bullets to the right areas and we got some confidence from Dani’s good serving,” said Miller.

The Lady Gens hosted the semi-finals Tuesday night after this issue of the RTT went to press. If they advanced, the finals will be Thursday night at St. Clair College at 7:30 p.m.

“It would be nice to have a good week and bring the trophy back,” said Miller.

General Amherst also played in a Chatham-Kent tournament the weekend before and finished third out of 15 teams. Miller said the field was made up of “AAA” level talent and that the Lady Gens fared well.