Lady Gens advance in girls soccer playoffs

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens soccer team entered the WECSSAA “AA” playoffs undefeated and won their first playoff game.

The final regular season game was May 8 at the Libro Centre and while they kept their undefeated season alive, they left somewhat disappointed with the outcome. The Lady Gens finished the regular season 6-0-2 with a 2-2 tie with Lamothe-Cadillac.

Madison Salvati and Vanessa Pidutti scored the goals for General Amherst.

Coach Mark Sweet said it was a harder than anticipated game for the Lady Gens.

“I think that’s a clear example of overconfidence,” he said.

Sweet pointed out they still came out of the game undefeated but noted they were sluggish and slow to the ball at times against Lamothe-Cadillac.

“We were very reactive instead of proactive,” he said.

The Lady Gens made about three key mistakes, Sweet added, and two of them ended up in the net.

“You win as a team and you lose as a team,” he added.

General Amherst opened the playoffs at home two days later against the visiting Essex Red Raiders. Amherst recorded a 1-0 win with Jenna Fiala scoring the game’s only goal. They advanced to play the Sandwich Sabres with that game being played in LaSalle this past Tuesday afternoon.