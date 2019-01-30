Kusmierczyk takes over for Fryer at ERCA chair

By Ron Giofu

There is a new chair at the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA).

Windsor city councillor Irek Kusmierczyk moved up to the chair’s position after spending two years as vice chair. Kusmierczyk was acclaimed as chair while Tecumseh councillor Tania Jobin was elected as vice chair. LaSalle councillor Sue Desjarlais was the other candidate for vice chair.

The positions alternate between the County of Essex and the City of Windsor every two years.

Kusmierczyk takes over from former Amherstburg councillor Rick Fryer. Before departing the board, Fryer paid tribute to his fellow board members.

“Together, we have done a great job in advancing environmental sustainability in the Place for Life,” he said, referencing the ERCA slogan. “I am pleased we had strong relationships with each other over the past few years.”

Fryer also praised ERCA administration, noting they are busy throughout the year. He said Windsor-Essex County is comparable to the Toronto area in terms of the number of permits issued for work being done in their respective areas.

Noting he went to a “dark place” in his own life, Fryer also promoted mental health initiatives including the “Bell Let’s Talk” day happening Jan. 30.

“I don’t want anyone to go to that place,” he said. “It took a toll on me and it took a toll on my family.”

Fryer added it is “very, very difficult” to be an elected official in the age of social media and encouraged others to keep loved ones in the loop if there is something bothering them.

“Hug your family,” he said. “Talk about what is going on.”

Kusmierczyk thanked Fryer “for his leadership and courage, especially tonight,” and presented Fryer with a framed photo of Big Creek as a token of his appreciation for his time as the chair.

Kusmierczyk said a healthy economy and healthy citizens are linked and said he is looking forward to working with his colleagues around the ERCA board table. He considered it “an honour” to be named as the chair.

“The leadership ERCA demonstrates on things like flooding, climate change, urban forest restoration, urban management in terms of managing the growth in our cities as well is absolutely critical to the health of our community,” he said.

Kusmierczyk added that ERCA is in a “great place to demonstrate leadership” as it relates to implementing policies to combat flooding and climate change.