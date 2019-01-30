Kochaniec family makes donation to Windsor Regional Hospital’s paediatric unit

By Ron Giofu

First came the birthday party, now the donation itself.

Led by six-year-old Mathieu, the Kochaniec family was at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Metropolitan Campus Saturday morning making the donation of nine bags, one box and nearly $700 in cash and gift cards to the paediatric ward. The party, as reported in last week’s issue, was Jan. 20, with Mathieu excited to turn his haul over to the hospital.

“It’s like Christmas all over again,” Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation executive director Ron Foster told the family.

Mathieu, 6, reiterated that he was inspired to give back after his school did a “Hats Off for Hunter” event for a fellow St. Joseph School student who is battling brain cancer.

“I wanted to help even more,” he said.

Joined by younger brother Jonathan and parents Patrick and Tina, Mathieu said he was pleased to do as well as he did. It was suggested to him by his mom that he do something for his birthday to raise the games, toys and hygiene supplies and Mathieu added he hopes it will make children who are in the hospital happier.

Tina noted that Mathieu originally suggested a lemonade stand but she suggested using his birthday as a way to raise funds and goods.

“We got a list from the hospital and we sent it out to people and he did very well,” said Tina. Amherstburg Fire Station #2, where Patrick is a firefighter, also helped out.

Now, Mathieu is interested in doing the same thing at subsequent birthday parties.

“We are extremely proud of him,” she said.

Jen Burton Liang, child life specialist at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Metropolitan Campus, said the toys will be used to reward children who have had to go through a procedure. If it is a major procedure, they pick toys out of a “treasure box” or a “treasure closet” depending on the severity of the procedure or if they are in the hospital on their birthday.

The paediatric ward also ensures there are nice toys in the playrooms.

“This is fantastic,” she said. “This is a great donation from a young philanthropist in our community. This really helps us out a lot.”

Burton Liang hopes this donation and others like it inspire other families to make similar donations. She said they care for babies right up through young teenagers and donations help bring the patients comfort.

“It’s nice to be able to have activities for kids,” she said.

To see more photos from the day the donation was made, visit our Facebook album.