Kids Curing Cancer presents sold out fundraiser

By Ron Giofu

A sold out crowd at Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery packed the house in support of Kids Curing Cancer (KCC) over the weekend.

KCC, spearheaded by the Baillargeon family, featured live music by the family as well as head shaving, a pasta dinner, door prizes, a live auction and more, all in support of eradicating cancer. This year’s proceeds, as they were last year, will be donated to the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

The dinner raised $8,454 with the final total for this year from all events to be known in the coming weeks. Other events included the AMHA Hockey Day, the AMBA Baseball Day, T-shirt sales and musical events.

Lauren Baillargeon, a Grade 9 student at General Amherst High School, helped found KCC with the help of her family in memory of her maternal grandfather Dan Gerard. She said the public rallied behind the pasta dinner fundraiser again this year.

“We had so much support again this year,” said Baillargeon, noting auction items included an autographed Zack Kassian stick and a signed Michael DiPietro Team Canada jersey. “We could hardly do it without the support of everyone.”

There were also over 150 door prizes, she said.

“It’s pretty overwhelming to see how one family can bring all of these other families together in one room to celebrate this one night,” she said. “It’s keeping grandpa’s memory alive.”

The Baillargeon family took to the stage to perform the music while Lauren’s younger brother Ty had his head shaved for the cause. Her sister Kierstyn was also part of the band. Baillargeon said the Fight Like Mason Foundation, started in memory of Mason Macri, is a great cause.

As for who might be next year’s charity of choice, Baillargeon said that is yet to be determined.

“We have someone in mind but it’s still undetermined,” she said.

As for how her grandfather would react if he saw what was going on, Baillargeon said “I think he’d be proud.” She said six cardinals landed on the roadway on their way into Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery last Saturday and they took that as a sign that he is watching over them.

“That was touching just to see that,” said Baillargeon.

Mason Macri, for whom the Fight Like Mason Foundation was started in memory of, died of a form of childhood cancer in June 2016 at age four. His parents – Ian Macri and Chantelle Bacon – were also at the fundraiser with Ian stating proceeds from KCC helped them assist other children with paediatric cancer. He noted they met the “three amazing (Baillargeon) kids” at a Tim Hortons in Essex and they have since become like family.