Kids Curing Cancer presents its “Hockey Day” fundraiser

By Pat Bailey

She’s been responsible for helping raise nearly $40,000 in the past five years to help find a cure for the disease that claimed the life of her grandfather.

But Lauren Baillargeon is ready to pass the fundraising torch to her younger brother and sister, Ty and Kierstyn, eight-year-old twins.

The founder of Kids Curing Cancer is now in high school and starting to feel like she’s outgrown her position with KCC.

But not before finishing out a few fundraising events already planned for KCC.

Begun five years ago following her grandpa Dan Gerard’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis, the group has chosen cancer-related charities as beneficiaries of their fundraising efforts.

It started with Lauren just wanting to do something to help. Nine at the time, Lauren wanted to do a small yard sale in 2014, followed by a pasta dinner and night of music in 2015.

Despite the loss of her grandpa to the dreaded disease a few days after the pasta dinner, Lauren and her family, including mom Jodi, have continued their efforts to help battle the disease, as a tribute to their grandpa.

“We weren’t going to continue,” said Jodi, “but people asked for it.”

Like the Baillargeon family, Jodi said virtually everyone has been touched by cancer in some way.

So on Sunday, Lauren and her team of volunteers hosted its “Hockey Day” at the Libro Centre in Amherstburg.

Armed with arm bands and the memory of grandpa in the forefront, Lauren and her group were busy outfitting the competing hockey teams with arm bands, collecting pledge sheets from the players, gathering donations, selling themed cookies provided by Sweet Moments, selling raffle tickets on a team Canada jersey autographed and donated by Amherstburg’s own favourite goalie, Michael DiPietro.

But she wasn’t alone.

In addition to the twin duo slated to take over the reins, Ty and Kierstyn, and of course mom Jodi, Lauren once again had a loyal group of friends more than willing to lend a hand.

Like his big sister, Ty is already becoming well versed in the world of fundraising.

“It’s cool,” he said, “we don’t even have to ask people to volunteer–they just show up.”

Lauren echoes his sentiment.

She feels grateful for the support of her close-knit group of friends, as well as the community.

In fact, she’d like to give the players and community the recognition for making the day so successful.

But there are a few others who have already helped make their upcoming pasta fundraiser an overwhelming success.

Sprucewood Estate Winery will play host to the group’s big pasta dinner on Feb. 16 and has gone above and beyond to ensure its success.

Lauren said they have waived the rental fee and the chef has donated the food.

“Everyone’s been so generous,” she said.

And Jodi said the event is almost sold-out, with just a handful of tickets still available.

While the amount raised Sunday is not yet known, Lauren said the proceeds will benefit this year’s charity of choice, The Fight Like Mason Foundation.

Jodi said it was a meeting with the founders, Mason’s parents Chantelle Bacon and Iain Macri, that convinced them it was an amazing organization worthy of their fundraising efforts.

Jodi said they offered some incentives for the teams raising the most money.

She said the top fundraising team will earn a team set of tickets to enjoy a Windsor Spitfires game, while players on the top three teams will receive a special “Fight Like Mason” memorial puck.