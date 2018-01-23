Kids Curing Cancer Hockey Day raises over $4,820

By Ron Giofu

Kids With Cancer (KCC), a local group of youth supported by parents and family members, held their “hockey day” as another way to give back.

KCC held the event for the first time last year and brought it back in 2018 with all levels of hockey participating. The event was held in partnership with the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) and the Amherstburg Admirals.

Baillargeon, a Grade 8 student at Malden Central Public School, was one of the seven or so volunteers helping out.

“We have all the kids wearing arm bands,” she said.

The even raised $4,820.45 this year, $479 more than in 2017.

The team that raises the most money wins a pack of tickets for an upcoming Windsor Spitfires game. Players with the most donations get put into a draw for a prize donated by Canadian Tire. People could also buy raffle tickets for an Spitfires’ jersey autographed by last year’s Memorial Cup winning team. There was also a goalie stick signed by Spitfires goalie Michael DiPietro being raffled off.

Baillargeon said that Accurate Creations helped make the arm bands that the players wore and Western Secondary School helped with the sewing of the bands. She said they wouldn’t have been able to have them if not for the assistance of those two groups.

Baillargeon also recently hosted “Lauren Baillargeon and Friends” at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Amherstburg. It was a Sunday afternoon concert where they tried to raise funds as well.

With the support of her family, Baillargeon began Kids Curing Cancer nearly five years ago after the death of her grandfather Dan Gerard. Kids Curing Cancer has raised over $25,000 for a number of charities and causes since its creation, Baillargeon explained, including for Windsor Regional Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.

This year’s charity of choice is the Fight Like Mason Foundation, a charity created in memory of Mason Macri. Macri succumbed to cancer June 27, 2016 when he was only four-years-old and the Fight Like Mason Foundation was created shortly thereafter.

Baillargeon explained that her family, including siblings Kierstyn and Ty, have done various things over the years to raise money including hair cuts, family “boot camps,” shopping sprees, key chain sales, and CD sales as well as concerts.

The main pasta dinner fundraiser will be Feb. 17 at Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery. That event is sold out.

Baillargeon said the Fight Like Mason Foundation is focusing on personalizing IV poles and dressing them up with superhero themes to comfort children battling with cancer. There are also stuffed animals dressed as superheros going into ambulances, Baillargeon added.

Many people have helped make events like the hockey day a success, she continued.

“It’s not just us doing it,” said Baillargeon. “Everyone is making it happen.”