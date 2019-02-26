K of C Council #2844 presents Special Olympics fundraiser

By Ron Giofu

As part of its mandate, Knights of Columbus Council #2844 in McGregor assists Special Olympics.

The did so in a big way recently.

A sold out crowd of 300 people came to the Columbian Club Hall on Walker Road for a fundraiser for the LaSalle-Windsor Special Olympics (LWSO). Though it is branded as the LaSalle-Windsor Special Olympics, officials and coaches with the organization including Mark Vigneux and Janet Morton note that competitors come from around the county, including Amherstburg.

Vigneux said the money raised from the fundraiser will help LWSO offset the cost of sending athletes to tournaments as well as items like coats, hats and other clothing and materials.

“The cost of running Special Olympics is enormous,” he said.

Morton said they have about 170 athletes in 12 different sports. There are 17 teams in total, with multiple LWSO teams in basketball and baseball.

“Kids do multiple sports,” said Morton. “It’s a winter and summer program.”

Morton and Vigneux said they greatly appreciated the support of K of C Council #2844. Morton pointed out there are events coming to the area in the spring, including a powerlifting competition at the Garage Gym in Amherstburg in April.

“Something is always happening,” said Morton, an Amherstburg resident who has a son involved with Special Olympics.

The evening featured a chicken and sliders dinner, raffles, dancing and an opportunity to sign a Special Olympics flag that will eventually be flown at their summer games.

Dennis Rousseau, grand knight of K of C Council #2844, said people who specify they are supporting LWSO will have their money stay locally. Donations and other support for the area club have to be specifically directed to the LWSO.