Jr. Lady Gens capture silver in WECSSAA “AA” volleyball playoffs

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Lady Gens junior girls volleyball team couldn’t quite get to the top of the mountain but are still happy with their season.

The Lady Gens were in LaSalle last Thursday night for the WECSSAA “AA” junior volleyball championship and went up against a powerful Sandwich Sabres team that went undefeated all season. The Sabres won the match and the championship with a 25-14, 25-13 and 25-23 victory.

“They left it all on the floor,” said General Amherst head coach Mary Ewer.

Ewer said they were nervous in the first set and didn’t play their game and played better in the second set but “we weren’t able to get runs on them.” Ewer called a time out and told the Lady Gens simply to go out and have fun.

In the third game, the Lady Gens played well and led 23-20 at one point.

“The last seven points were the best seven points I’ve seen in a junior game in a long time,” Ewer stated. “It was back-and-forth. It was so much fun to watch.”

Ewer, who coached the team with Jeff Miller and Christine Belcher this season, credited the opposition as well.

“Sandwich is a great team. They have a lot of club players, we had one,” she said. “I think our girls came out and tried our best. Sandwich is a very good defensive team.”

About 85-90 per cent of the players attended practices this season, Ewer added, and that made for “fabulous practices” and a better team.

“We are so, so proud of them,” she said. “To me, it was a total team effort. It was lots of fun.”

Ewer said she is already looking forward to next year’s junior and senior seasons with the latter hosting the OFSAA “AA” provincial championship tournament.