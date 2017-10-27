Jr. Bulldogs lose heartbreaker to Catholic Central

By Ron Giofu
It was a game the General Amherst Bulldogs junior football team had a good shot at winning but a late touchdown by their opponents doomed them.
The Bulldogs lost 8-3 to the Catholic Central Comets last Tuesday afternoon at Centennial Park. Amherst carried a 3-0 lead into the fourth quarter but a 23-yard Catholic Central touchdown pass and subsequent two-point conversion gave the visitors the win.
It was the first win of the year for Catholic Central (1-4) while the Bulldogs dropped to 0-5.
The Comets looked to have opened the scoring in the first quarter thanks to a 77-yard touchdown run but it was called back on a penalty.
The second quarter saw a trio of General Amherst scoring opportunities. One drive stalled on the Catholic Central six-yard line, another resulted in a 26-yard field goal and the third saw the Bulldogs fumble on the Comets’ one-yard line right before the half.
“It wasn’t the outcome we were looking for today,” admitted General Amherst head coach Dino Rosati. “We played tough. We hung in there. We had our chances but we just couldn’t take advantage of them.”
Rosati stated that the Bulldogs had five starters missing on offense, causing the coaches to have to use new running backs and wide receivers. Three more starters were injured on defense.
“It’s pretty disappointing,” he said after the game. “Even with all the backups, I still think we had a good chance to win the game.”
Quarterback Emmitt Rosati returned after missing last week with a sprained ankle but he was limited as well.
The coach did state that his players still made some good plays and they can use that to rebuild their confidence.
General Amherst’s final regular season game was Tuesday against Sandwich.