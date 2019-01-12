Investigation ongoing into Malden Hill Dr. fire

By Ron Giofu

The investigation is continuing into a fire that occurred Wednesday night on Malden Hill Dr.

All three stations from the Amherstburg Fire Department responded to the call, which came in around 8:15 p.m. Assistant deputy fire chief Ron Meloche said crews were on hand until “close to midnight” putting the fire out.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s (OFM) office was in Amherstburg later in the week to further investigate the fire. No damage estimate or cause was available as of press time, with fire officials stating that is part of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s investigation.

A 54-year-old Amherstburg man was transported to hospital with injuries. Meloche said the extent of the injuries was unknown and that he was the only person injured as a result of the fire.

More details are expected to be released upon the conclusion of the OFM’s investigation.