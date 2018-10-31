Five new town councillors looking forward to the challenge

By Ron Giofu

The 2018-22 town council won’t be sworn in until Dec. 3, but the five new incoming councillors are looking forward to the challenge.

There will be a new slate of councillors as three vacated those positions to run for deputy mayor (Leo Meloche, Diane Pouget and Rick Fryer), Councillor Jason Lavigne wasn’t re-elected, and Councillor Joan Courtney decided not to seek the job again.

Donald McArthur finished in the top spot among the councillor candidates with 3,508 votes, a position he admitted that he wasn’t expecting.

“There were so many good candidates,” said McArthur. “I’m honoured. I would have been very happy to make the top five.”

McArthur added he is also grateful and humbled, as he doesn’t want to let the residents down.

“I’m excited and a little bit overwhelmed by the support,” said McArthur.

Noting he is a runner, McArthur said he headed out about 7:55 p.m. on election night, something he thinks may have given him some good luck.

“I made sure that at 8 p.m., I was running,” he said.

After he got home, McArthur said he settled in to watch the results with his family. He believed he had “a good shot” after the first set of results came in and “it just got better.”

“I held my breath,” he added. “You never know what might happen but I’m grateful with the result.”

Now that he is a councillor-elect, McArthur said he won’t stop listening to residents.

“I told folks – I want to listen, learn and lead,” he said. “I’m still listening but I want to double down on learning.”

McArthur plans on reading everything from the Municipal Act to the Strategic Plan and everything in between.

“I’m really going to cram in as much learning as I can,” he said, but “I’m not done listening.” He said people can still contact him with their needs or concerns.

The new council will have to “hit the ground running,” he said, as there will soon be 2019 budget deliberations and other matters in which to deal with. The new council also has “a great mix of experience and experiences,” McArthur added.

“I think all of us heard loud and clear from the people that they want us to work together, put aside petty differences and work towards the good of the town,” he said.

Michael Prue, who finished second with 3,011 votes, said his election night was “kind of quiet” and waited for the results from the advance polls. He said he learned a long time ago that advance polls usually are a good indication of how the overall result will be.

“I knocked on almost every door in Amherstburg,” said Prue.

Prue estimated he knocked on 9,000 doors in Amherstburg over a seven-week period.

“I met a lot of great people and found houses where I didn’t know there were houses,” he said. “The people at the door were kinder than what I was used to in the past. They had some good questions.”

After the incoming council is sworn in, Prue believes the next step will be to see where goals mesh.

“Obviously, economic development is key for many people, including me,” he said.

Prue indicated he would like to see the procedural bylaw changed to allow more input from citizens, for council to hire an economic development officer and “have a good look at the books.”

“We need to find more money for roads,” he said. “When walking the roads, you can see why people complain.”

Prue also hopes for council unity.

“I’m hoping this council gets along well together. There’s no reason we shouldn’t,” he said. “We need to understand different points of view and accept them.”

Patricia Simone came in third place, earning 2,966 votes.

“I am so humbled by this experience. Thank you to the Amherstburg voters for their support and confidence in me,” said Simone. “The whole experience has been very surreal. The victory is not just my own but belongs to my whole team. Thank you to my family and friends for their encouragement throughout the process. Thank you to all the volunteers that helped me knock on doors, put up signs and work hard to get me elected. I couldn’t have done this without you! Thank you to the candidates that ran in the election. It has been great meeting each and every one of you. Thank you for taking an interest in our community.”

Simone added that she will take advantage of all the training the town will provide to councillors “to ensure that I have all the tools necessary to be the best councillor I can be.” She said she looks forward to working with the members of council and administration” to continue to make Amherstburg a great place to live, work, and invest.”

Getting results and being accessible will be important for Simone, she noted.

“During the campaign, while canvassing and speaking with residents, I compiled a list of questions and concerns that the residents discussed with me. I will work hard to get the answers for the residents. I will ensure to always be available for the residents of Amherstburg,” said Simone.

Peter Courtney finished with 2,402 votes, good for a fourth place finish. He said he “was fairly calm for the most part as I did everything I could possible to hopefully get elected, and felt if it was meant to be, it would be.”

Courtney said when the final polls came in, he was “kind of in disbelief” and “everybody was jumping around and cheering.”

“A few minutes later and after I looked multiple times on the computer, it finally clicked in,” he said. “I was extremely excited, honoured and proud as my fellow residents trust me to represent them on council for the next four years. It was a great experience to have my mom (Joan) alongside me as her political journey is about to end, but mine was just beginning! I am truly humbled by this election journey.”

Courtney said he wants to start planning on an interactive forum between council and the residents through the RTT, whether that be a Q& A segment or council meeting briefs “to keep everyone engaged and up to speed with the happenings of our town and their council.” Courtney said he also planned to reach out to his elected colleagues “and I’m going to try and set up a get together so we can begin that ‘team’ aspect that I believe is a must moving our town confidently forward.”

During the first few months on council, Courtney said he “will be all ears as I learn the technical procedures and processes of a councillor. I’m eager to learn, and want to possess all the tools it takes to be a great member of council.”

Marc Renaud grabbed the fifth and final spot with 2,274 votes.

“I’m pretty happy,” said Renaud. “I put a lot of effort and commitments into learning about municipal politics and community needs. I look forward to the challenge.”

The next step, said Renaud, in terms of realizing his platform issues are to raise them with council and “build on common ideas.”

Renaud is optimistic heading into the new term.

“I think we have a good group on council,” said Renaud. “I think everyone should be able to work together. It seems to be a good group of people. We’ll get some different perspectives from people. They should be able to bring a lot to the table on the issues they are facing in the community.”

Renaud attended many town council meetings over the last four years to try and learn the issues. He spent three months campaigning to try and turn that knowledge into a seat on council.

“I like being busy and I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Renaud thanked the community and said he is committed to working hard for the residents every day.

Other results from the councillor’s race saw Lori Wightman come in sixth spot with 2,241 votes, while Lavigne finished in seventh with 2,237 votes. Gregory Moore finished in eighth spot with 2,217 votes while Ron Sutherland came in ninth with 1,964 votes. In tenth position was Frank Cleminson with 1,889 votes while Lena Lazanja followed with 1,871 votes. John Menna finished twelfth with 1,483 while Pauline Gemmell and Libby Keenan finished with 1,288 and 1,125 votes respectively.

There was no race for Greater Essex County District School Board trustee in Amherstburg and LaSalle as incumbent Ron LeClair was acclaimed. Results from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board race came in after last week’s RTT went to press, but those results now show that incumbent Frank DiTomasso won re-election with 2,329 votes. Kim Rathbone finished second with 1,482 votes and Francis Ducharme ended up with 1,281 votes.